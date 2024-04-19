Madurai Lok Sabha constituency records 61.95 % voter turnout; polling largely incident-free

April 19, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MADURAI

Polling in Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency was largely incident-free. The constituency recorded 61.95 % voter turnout in the Lok Sabha polls. Melur Assembly segment registered 69 % voter turnout which was the highest in the constituency.

Many polling stations in Melur Assembly segment saw brisk polling in the morning. With 67.43 % voter turnout, Madurai East Assembly segment recorded the second highest poll percentage in Madurai constituency. There were a total of 1,573 polling stations in Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency.

Madurai West recorded 59.66 % voter turnout, Madurai Central 59.02 %, Madurai South recorded 57.66 % and Madurai North recorded the lowest voter turnout in the constituency with 56.89 %. Of the total 15,82,271 electors in the Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency, the total votes polled was 9,80,211. The constituency had 15,82,271 voters — 7,77,145 men, 8,04,928 women and 198 third gender voters.

Adequate arrangements were made at the polling stations in the district. Drinking water, furniture, shamiana and other basic facilities were made available. Wheelchairs with the service of attendants were made available at the polling stations for the convenience of the differently abled and elders. Adequate police personnel and Central Forces were deployed at the polling stations. Model polling booths were also set up in the district to create voter awareness.

After a senior citizen Meenakshiammal of Gomathipuram had dialled the toll-free helpline 1950 for assistance, the authorities assisted her by taking her to the polling station in their vehicle. She was dropped back home after she cast her vote.

Similarly, arrangements were made for another senior citizen Leila, 99, after her relative, on social media platform X, sought the help of Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan for assistance. She was taken to the polling station in an ambulance.

There are 10 Assembly segments in the district. Six of the Assembly segments: Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai East, Madurai West, Madurai Central and Melur come under the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency.

While Tirupparankundram and Tirumangalam come under the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency and Sholavandan and Usilampatti come under the Theni Lok Sabha constituency.