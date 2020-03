Madurai-Kollam passenger to become express from June 30

11 March 2020 20:36 IST

Train with additional coaches to be speeded up

Southern Railway is converting Madurai – Punalur – Madurai long distance passenger trains to expresses with effect from June 30.

A statement said that consequent to conversion the existing Train No.56700 Madurai - Punalur Passenger as Express, the train numbers will be revised as Train No.16729 (Madurai - Punalur Express), and speeded up by 20 minutes with effect from June 30.

Train No.56701 Punalur – Madurai Passenger will be revised as 16730 (Punalur - Madurai Express) and speeded up by 60 minutes with effect from July 1.

Accordingly from June 30, Train No. 16729 Madurai – Punalur Express will leave Madurai at 11.15 p.m. and reach Punalur at 10.45 a.m. next day.

Stoppages

The train will arrive at Tiruparankundram (11.23 p.m.), Tirumangalam(23.34 p.m.), Virudhunagar(11.55 p.m.), Sattur(12.21 a.m.), Kovilpatti (12.54 a.m.) Kadambur (1.14 a.m.), Vanchimaniyachchi(1.29 a.m.), Naraikkinar, Tirunelveli Junction(2.40 a.m.), Nanguneri(3.29 a.m.) Valliyur (3.39 a.m.) Aralvaymozhi(3.54 a.m.), Nagercoil (4.20 a.m.), Eraneil (4.59 a.m.), Pallivadi (5.07 a.m.), Kulitthurai(5.14 a.m.), Kulitturai West Halt (5.21 a.m. ), Parassala (5.29 a.m.), Dhanuvachapuram, Neyyanttinkara(5.59 a.m.), Balaramapuram, Trivandrum Central (6.35 a.m.) and Trivandrum Pett(6.44 a.m.)

Similarily, Train No. 16730 Punalur - Madurai Express will leave Punalur at 4.30 p.m. from July 1 and reach Madurai at 6.35 a.m. the next day

Stoppages

Trivandrum Pett (8.29 p. m.), Trivandrum Central (8.20 p.m.), Balaramapuram (9.02 p.m.), Neyyanttinkara(9.09 pm.), Dhanuvachapuram (9.19 p.m.), Parassala (9. 25 p.m.), Kulitturai West Halt (9.32 p.m.), Kulitthurai (9.40 p.m.), Pallivadi(9.47 p.m.), Eraneil (10.22 p.m.), Nagercoil (10.40 p.m.), Aralvaymozhi (11.16 p.m.), Valliyur(11.34 p.m.), Nanguneri(11.47 p.m.), Tirunelveli Junction (12.30 a.m.), Naraikkinar (1.10 a.m.), Vanchimaniyachchi (1.25 a.m.), Kadambur(1.40a.m.), Kovilpatti (2.10 a.m.), Satur (2.47 a.m.), Virudhanagar (3.10 a.m.), Tirumangalam (5.40 a.m.) and Tiruparankundram(05.54 a.m.)

The trains will be permanently augmented with One AC three-tier coach and three sleeper class coaches.

The revised composition is as follows: AC Three Tier Coach – 1, sleeper class coach-10, second class coach - 8, Luggage cum Brake Van - 2, the statement added.