Madurai Kamaraj University told to submit reports

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Madurai Kamaraj University to submit to the court a report of the selection committee and the scrutiny committee that are looking into the allegations of irregularities in the appointments made to the university.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar directed the decision of the University Syndicate on these reports to be placed before the court for scrutiny. The case was adjourned till September 13.

The court was hearing the petition filed by M. Lionel Antony Raj of Madurai. He complained that there were large-scale irregularities in the previous appointments and promotions in the university. A high-level committee was constituted to look into the allegations.

The petitioner said that the committee headed by retired High Court Judge G.M. Akbar Ali had submitted a report and it pointed out the various irregularities in the university.

The appointments and promotions of the teaching and non-teaching staff should be revised. Without following the norms, people were appointed to various posts during the stint of P.P. Chelladurai as Vice-Chancellor and V. Chinnaiah as Registrar, he said.

The university submitted that the recommendations were being implemented and the reports of the committees would be placed before the University Syndicate.

Earlier, the court had restrained the Madurai Kamaraj University from further promoting any person whose promotion was already in dispute. The case was adjourned for the filing of the reports before the court.