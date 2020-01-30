Madurai Kamaraj University to re-advertise for registrar post

Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) will call for a re-advertisement to the post of Registrar of the university as all candidates have been found unsuitable by the Syndicate, said Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan here on Wednesday.

This announcement was preceded by a day-long interview process where an eight-member selection committee consisting of experts interviewed 16 candidates.

After the interview, the experts met with members of the Syndicate to decide on the next Registrar. They could, however, not arrive at a conclusion.

The Vice-Chancellor, who headed the selection committee, said though all candidates had sound academic credentials, many were unable to answer questions on the university’s administration. “Most candidates did not know details of statutes and acts of the university.”

A senior official from the university privy to the syndicate meeting said candidates were unaware of the process of applying for the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) ranking. They were also unaware of the events happening at the university. “Most were ill prepared,” he added.

The re-advertisement process comes after initial scrutiny of applications were completed in July last. Since then, there have been at least three occasions when the interviews were postponed.

Mr. Krishnan said each time the interview was postponed, it was due to administrative delays. “We also have important people in the panel. The decision must be agreed upon by the Syndicate. Following due process causes procedural delays.”

A senior member of the Syndicate said that apart from discussions regarding the registrar post, the unauthorised entry of a distance education centre owner in to the room of Controller of Examination O. Ravi was also discussed. “We have decided to seek legal opinion and then proceed,” the member said.

Medical service

With the Syndicate’s approval, MKU would start an emergency medical service on the campus in a couple of weeks. Any victim of road accidents would be treated at the medical facility first. A ‘108’ ambulance would also be stationed on the campus, Mr. Krishnan said.