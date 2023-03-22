March 22, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Kamaraj University has initiated the process to establish a Research Park at the University campus, said MKU Vice Chancellor J. Kumar at the Academic Council meeting held in the University premises on Tuesday.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the Finance Minister made an announcement in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly in March last year that universities in the State would be encouraged to set up research parks on their campuses in collaboration with public sector entities like TIDCO, SIPCOT and TANSIDCO.

As per the announcement, Madurai Kamaraj University has initiated the process. The Additional Chief Secretary and TIDCO officials along with the Madurai Collector had visited the university campus in December last year and finalised the site to establish the Research Park, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Madurai Kamaraj University was eagerly awaiting the support of the State government to establish it on the University premises. The Research Park would enable start ups and innovators to get strengthened. The university has also submitted a proposal to establish a research infrastructure, he said.

Further, he said that MKU-RUSA Skill Hub was working towards developing the training resource with training material for a series of employable Skill Development courses. With RUSA 2.0 programme support, MKU has established ‘Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Career and Skill Hub’, he said.