Madurai Kamaraj University to conduct spot admission for vacant seats on August 18

Madurai Kamaraj University is conducting spot admission for vacant seats available in undergraduation courses (B.A. Tamil, B.A. English, BBA, B.Sc. Mathematics and B.Sc. Psychology) and postgraduation programmes offered by the Schools/Departments for the academic year 2022-2023 at Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Arangu at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday (August 18).

The selected candidates will be admitted on Thursday itself on payment of prescribed tuition fees and other fees after certificate verification. Eligible candidates are asked to attend the spot admission by bringing all the original certificates (Mark statements, Transfer Certificate, Community Certificate, etc.) with photocopies and recent passport size photographs and be prepared to pay the fee immediately through online payment.