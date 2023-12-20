ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Kamaraj University signs MoU with Zoological Survey of India, Kolkata

December 20, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Kamaraj University has signed a memorandum of understanding with Zoological Survey of India, Kolkata, working under Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Tuesday. 

The move would facilitate collaborative research and academic activities between the two institutions. The MoU was signed at the universaity in the presence of J. Kumar, Vice Chancellor, MKU, and Dhriti Banerjee, Director of ZSI. 

Now MKU students could pursue their research work under the guidance of a scientist from the ZSI as both the institutions have mutually agreed to share their expertise and infrastructure facilities for academic and research activities. 

For collaborative research work with ZSI or the students wishing to pursue research work at ZSI, the enrolment to Ph.D. programme under the MKU would be carried out through the Common Research Eligibility Test (RET) conducted by the university.  

Further, the students and research scholars of both the Institutions will have access to research facilities at the MKU and ZSI. Joint Research activities, developing research projects, funding, organising and participating in conferences, academic meetings, courses, seminars, symposia and lectures will be undertaken with due acknowledgement to both institutions. 

