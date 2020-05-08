Madurai Kamaraj University registrar to continue in his post until lockdown ends

N. Sankar will continue as registrar (in-charge) until the lockdown ends, said Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan.

Mr. Sankar had submitted his resignation on May 1. He said that he could not continue in the role as he wished to dedicate more time to academics and research. “I received a letter from the V-C on Wednesday asking me to continue for the interim period. Since the registrar is a signing authority, I will go on until the administration finds a replacement,” he said.

The V-C said that no decisions regarding a permanent replacement for the registrar’s post has been taken yet, as senior officials from the Higher Education Department have not permitted the conduct of the meetings as of now. He added that a meeting with members of the Syndicate is yet to be conducted regarding re-advertising for the post.

The last time the position was held regularly was in June 2019. Ever since, the administration has held several rounds of interviews and narrowed it down to 16 candidates for the final interview in January 2020 and deemed all the applicants unfit for the post. Although the administration was to have re-advertised three months ago and called for applications for the post, it is yet to do so.

A senior member from MKU’s Syndicate who was part of the group which interviewed applicants for the role of registrar, said that the re-advertising did not take place because the administration was busy working on a self-study report to be submitted to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

“We had sought the conduct of an interview via video conferencing with the V-C and had asked to immediately begin re-advertising. However, we are yet to hear from him,” the Syndicate member said.