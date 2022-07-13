Madurai Kamaraj University convocation row: Political parties protest against Governor

Slogans were raised against the Governor’s decision to invite Minister of State L. Murugan of BJP to the Madurai Kamaraj University convocation without paying heed to conventions

Members of various political parties stage protest against Governor R.N. Ravi near the Collectorate in Madurai on July 13, 2022 | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Condemning Governor-Chancellor R.N. Ravi’s special invite to the Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan to the convocation ceremony of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), members of various political parties staged a protest near the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

The protesters raised slogans against the arrival of the Governor to Madurai and the Governor’s decision to invite Mr. Murugan of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to the university convocation without paying heed to conventions.

“The Governor has been taking powers beyond his scope, changing the conduct of the convocation,” said C. Perarivalan, state general secretary of Tamil Puligal Katchi.

They charged that this was a political move so as to deliberately impose principles of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that indulges in hate politics.

When invited to educational institutions, they would indulge in hate speech against religious beliefs tarnishing harmony amongst students, which is condemnable, said Mr Perarivalan.

They also called for the stepping down of the Governor who has been constantly taking political stands, which he should refrain from doing as per norms.

Communist Party of Indian (Marxist) state committee member R. Vijayarajan, Anna Dravida Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam president Pasumpon Pandian, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam district president Mani Amuthan, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Aadhi Thamizhar Peravai and other outfitd took part in the protest.

As many as 31 members were later detained by the city police.

Meanwhile, over 25 members of Social Justice Students’ Movement were picked up by the police after they held a protest with black flags outside MKU. The protesters, led by its district secretary, Sheik Ibrahim, blocked the Madurai-Theni highway for a few minutes after the convoy of Governor entered the varsity premises.

Madurai district secretary of Students’ Federation of India, Rahul, was picked up early in the morning as a precautionary measure as SFI had planned to conduct a protest against the Governor later in the day.

