Madurai Kamaraj University College guest lecturers seek salaries for May, June

A section of guest lecturers from Madurai Kamaraj University College made a representation to Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan, demanding salaries for the months of May and June.

K. C. Palani Kumar, one of the representatives, said that there are a total of 63 guest lecturers who were recruited in 2019 to the MKU College for a salary of ₹15,000 each. Mr. Palani Kumar claimed that while some guest lecturers in MKU’s other constituent colleges have received their salaries, it is only the 63 members at MKU College who are yet to be paid.

With regular classes for this academic year not likely to begin soon due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, Mr. Palani Kumar said they were worried that they would be left without an income for many months. “How will we feed our families? It would be really kind if the university chooses to pay our salaries at least for the month of June,” he said.

The MKU V-C said that guest lecturers across many universities and colleges in Tamil Nadu are yet to receive pay as universities are still waiting for proper guidance from the State government regarding the matter. “As soon as we get the nod, we will begin disbursing salaries,” he said.