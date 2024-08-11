Madurai is rich in water resources, but poor in upkeep

Madurai, one of the districts with a large number of waterbodies in Tamil Nadu, ironically faces water shortage - for drinking and irrigation.

If one gets to know the extensive network of rivers, ‘kanmois,’ lakes and ooranies and the innumerable canals that feed the tanks, it will be confounding why such water scarcity prevails at all.

Despite facing several pleas and court orders for desilting all major waterbodies to ensure that an optimum level of water reached the tail-end areas in the district and beyond, the authorities do not seem to understand the importance and necessity of water requirements, experts say.

M.P. Raman, president, Vaigai-Tirumangalam Main Canal Water Users Farmer Association, says though the main canals from the Vaigai that take waters to Melur, Tirumangalam, Dindigul, etc., were desilted and renovated last year following repeated intervention of farmers and their associations, the branch canals directing the water to each and every tank in the district remain untouched by the Public Works Department (PWD), the authority of these channels.

“Some of the important canals like Tirumangalam main canal and Melur canal feed water to about 83,000 acres from Kallandiri to Melur and another 19,500 acres in Tirumangalam block,” he says.

The Tirumangalam main canal which branches into four canals feeds Maravankulam (Tirumangalam extension canal), Jothimanickam tank, Perungamanallur tank near Sedapatti and Vagaikulam.

In 2022, a G.O. was issued for rehabilitation and modernisation of Periyar main canal for about 10 km and its distributary channels in Madurai East and Meur taluks on an outlay of ₹22 crore. As there were about 193 tanks, the G.O. read that the concrete lining have peeled off at many places and the cross-masonry structures and bridges were in a damaged state, and the canal bunds too were not strong enough to hold the water when in full flow.

Another project with an estimate of ₹28 crore to renovate Periyar main canal from 30.4 km to 47 km, its branch canals and distributary channels in Vadipatti taluk, Madurai North taluk and Madurai East taluk was also included in the G.O.

While the G.O. mandated several of the works to be completed to ensure the strength of canals, the efficacy of these works were not promising, Mr. Raman said. Especially, in the tanks along Tirumangalam extension canal, several tanks such as Mudhalaikulam, Kovilangulam, Kannanur, Karugapillai, Pappankulam, Meenakshipatti, Chettikulam, Sorrikampatti, Vadakkampatti, etc, no works were carried out at all by the PWD department, he says.

“It is the farmers, along with the village administration, who have been undertaking the works of desilting the canals and the tanks for several years now. We cannot refuse to do it as water released from Vaigai is the only reliable source for many of the farmers downstream,” he says.

Nagarajan, a farmer from Mudhalaikulam, says one of the canals that branch off from the Tirumangalam extension canal runs for about 3.5 km to reach the Mudhalaikulam tank. “Since we know the date of water release, we ought to raise funds along with elected members to rent cranes, lorries and manpower to desilt the canal. Few years ago, when we tried to do it without machine power, several of us confronted deadly reptiles and insects,” he says.

“From then on, without bothering about money spent from our pockets, we decided to use machinery to remove the bushes, thorny plants and weeds,” Mr. Nagarajan says.

“Clearing the main canal’s pathway is of no use when the branch canals are narrow and encroached. When even the main branch canals are not desilted, the condition is even worse for tanks in the far-end of the canal that depend on water from the Vaigai,” he says.

Another farmer, Arjunan of Chekkanoorani, says ‘Oorkulam kanmoi’ which was brimming with water whenever water was released from the Vaigai, is dry now and looks like a barren parcel of land. “It used to recharge groundwater in the surrounding areas, but once the villagers gave up the task of desilting it, it gradually got encroached blocking up the water pathway,” he says.

Mr. Raman, who was one of the farmers’ representatives in the government side to maintain the Vaigai channels, says despite the government allocating funds for desilting work, it does not make efforts to protect the waterbodies, which are not only a irrigation source but also help in maintaining the biodiversity.

According to J. Mohan, Head (tank-fed agriculture development programme), Dhan Foundation, many water bodies in Madurai get water the source of which can be traced to Western Ghats and other hill ranges.

“Kirudhumal, Gundaru and Goundanadhi are some of the rivers which are major waterbodies in Madurai under the control of rural administration. Unlike tanks and canals under the control of PWD, the tanks under panchayats cannot be easily desilted owing to fund crunch,” he says.

Kirudhumal Nadhi, with a total ayacut of 1377.70 sq. km, reaches 878 tanks. Gundaru with ayacut of 842.24 sq.km. fills 673 tanks and Goundanathi (1,009.99 sq.km) fills 104 tanks.

“The extensive network of waterbodies used to keep the land fertile and green. But rapid urbanisation and intrusion of non-native plant species such as seemai karuvelam (Neltuma juliflora) has become a major reason for drying up of the waterbodies,” he says.

While the public, along with non-governmental organisations, are involved in desilting abandoned waterbodies, involvement of government agencies is indispensable for rejuvenating all water resources.

A senior PWD official says that with funds alloted are inadequate to take up clearing and desilting works of all waterbodies. “Desilting major canals itself will be challenging in the current times due to unpredictable weather which affects water release from the dam,” he says.

However, once the date of Vaigai dam water release for single-crop irrigation is confirmed, the desilting of the canals will start because if it is done early, they will be awash with garbage dumped by villagers enroute.

