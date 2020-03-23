Madurai ready to face emergency situation, say officials

There has been a rise in COVID-19 positive cases across the country and in Tamil Nadu too. Though no COVID-19 positive case has been recorded in Madurai so far, are we ready to handle an emergency? Officials say yes, but there are few areas of concern.

There is a lack of testing facility in Madurai. The nearby centre is Government Medical College and Hospital in Theni, 70 km away. But Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani says the hospital is equipped to handle an emergency. There are 18 beds in isolation wards in the new and old blocks. There is screening facility too.

The newly constructed hostel on Madurai Medical College premises can be converted to accommodate more isolation wards with 140 beds. The Government Hospitals in Austinpatti and Thoppur are also being prepared - all in accordance with World Health Organisation guidelines. An action plan has been drawn with health officials, he says.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan says steps have been taken to create awareness among the public. One round of meeting with Hotel Owners’ Association, trade associations and resident welfare associations were held. More have been planned, he says.

‘Postpone functions’

Collector T.G. Vinay says people are being urged to postpone social functions to avoid mass gathering. Local bodies, right from panchayat level, are being prepared to handle the situation. With concerns being raised over the homeless, they are being identified and shifted to old age homes.

Recently over 200 passengers arrived by air from Dubai. They were screened and those without symptoms and able were allowed to quarantine themselves at home for 24 days.

They were stamped with indelible ink on forearm to identify them as travellers from abroad.

177 ventilators in GRH

Hospitals in the city were inspected and they are equipped to handle the situation. There are 177 ventilators in GRH. However, with Madurai being the gateway to the South, a request has been placed for a testing facility here, the Collector adds.

Assistant City Health Officer S. Vinothraja says important public places like bus stands and railway stations are being fumigated twice a day. Conservancy workers use protective gear while cleaning. “We have adopted the Information, Education and Communication (IEC) model to create awareness among the public and workers. Pamphlets on dos and dont’s are being distributed to households, and banners displaying the message have been placed in prominent locations, he says.

High Court Bench, government offices, airport, railway stations, bus stands and bus stops and other offices are being fumigated regularly.

A common advice given to people is to remain indoors and not gather en masse. The people have been advised to wash their hands regularly, maintain hygiene and keep social distancing. To avoid mass gathering, tourist spots, shopping malls, religious places and other key establishments have been closed.

Onus is on people

People on their part also have taken an initiative to follow the instructions. K.P. Samuel, a retired teacher, says the instructions must be taken seriously.“It is safe to remain indoors and not venture out unless it is important. My family has stocked groceries, medicines and other essentials for the next couple of weeks. We usually gather for Sunday prayers. Now we pray at home,” he says.

C. Udaya of Manthikulam says the onus is on the public to take care of themselves. It is better not to travel out of the city in these times. People must follow the guidelines properly and change their carefree attitude, she says.