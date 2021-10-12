Madurai inked on postal department’s picture postcards

An inaugural pack of 25 released to mark Postal Week celebrations

Madurai

Select drawings of artist Manohar Devadoss, a Padmashri awardee, that depict the beguiling charm of Madurai of the 1950s have found a place of pride in the postal department’s picture postcards.

A pack of 25 postcards imprinted with his ink drawings of the city’s prominent landmarks and landscape was released by the Postmaster General (Southern Region) G. Natarajan in the presence of Chairman Emeritus of Aravind Eye Hospital P. Namperumalsamy. The event was held here on Tuesday as part of Postal Week Celebrations from October 11 to 17.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Natarajan said he was introduced to ‘artist Mano’ through his beautifully illustrated book ‘Multiple Facets of My Madurai’.

“I was totally smitten with his talent. No amount of appreciation is enough for such flawless art work done from memory, imagination and dwindling eyesight,” he said.

Mano’s childhood memories of the city of his birth, where he spent his pre-teen years, are done in bold and precise strokes in blank ink. Mr. Natarajan said he thought of printing them because not only would they look stunning on the postcards but also remind people of the city of yore and its value.

Artist Mano said he was humbled by the gesture of the postal department. The fact that people remembered him and his work with so much affection was a blessing, he said. He radiated positivity even while talking about the tragedies in his life and how his wife Mahema, a quadriplegic, encouraged him to push past the pain and keep drawing.

The Department of Post has printed 1,000 packs of the special postcards. Priced at ₹250 each, it is available at the Head Post Office on North Veli Street.