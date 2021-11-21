Madurai in need of ₹500 crore to complete projects: CPI(M)

Ganesan elected new Madurai urban district secretary of party

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has sought the State government to allocate ₹500 crore to Madurai Corporation for the city administration to expedite various development works on a war footing. A resolution to this effect was passed at the two-day 23rd Madurai urban district unit conference that concluded here on Sunday.

M. Ganesan, a former councillor of Madurai Corporation, was elected as party’s urban district unit secretary.

The resolution said that the Corporation which was created in 1971 had been expanded to 100 wards, but without any industrial development and collection of the even the limited revenue had been affected due to administrative lapses. Stating that the corporation was struggling even to pay its employees, the meeting said the urban local body could not complete its infrastructure projects.

The State government should give more funds, as in Kerala, Karnataka and West Bengal where the governments were devolving around 30% to 40% of States’ revenue with local bodies. Stressing improvement of tourism infrastructure in the district, a resolution sought to set up a zoological park on the foothills of Alagarkoil. Boating facilities could be introduced in big irrigation tanks such as Thenkal, Madakulam and Sellur and walkers’ park could be created around other big tanks, it said.

The 28 newly annexed wards should get basic facilities, and roads in the city should be repaired at the earliest to make them safe for people.

All the 31 urban primary health centres should be provided scan and ECG facilities, and vacant posts of medical officers and other staff should be filled up.

Efforts should be made to prevent atrocities against SC/ST people and stringent action should be taken against perpetrators of crime.

Metro rail

Among other resolutions are demand for metro rail for Madurai, addtional railway facilities, additional buses with free travel facility for women and prevention of crime against women.

Party leaders M. N. S. Venkataraman, A. Laser, K. Kanagaraj, Madhukur Ramalingam, Su. Venkatesan and S. Swaminathan were present.