Madurai hospital model selected for award

Madurai

05 December 2020 20:29 IST

The Aravind Eye Care System in Madurai is one of the 13 winners of the ‘Sanford and Sue Greenberg Prize to End Blindness by 2020.’ The award will be given through an online ceremony scheduled for December 15.

Sanford D. Greenberg lost his eyesight during his junior year in college. In 2012, when Mr. Greenberg was the Chairman of the Board of Governors of The John Hopkins University's Wilmer Eye Institute, he instituted a campaign and prize for those who work towards eradicating blindness in humans by 2020. Thirteen winners will share $3 million in prizes for their scientific and medical contributions towards eradicating blindness..

Advertising

Advertising

Chairman of Aravind Eye Care System R.D. Ravindran will receive the prize on behalf of the hospital. Dr. Ravindran said their model made eye care services affordable.

A single clinic established in 1976 had grown into a network of 80 centres serving around 6.9 million people. Last year, 4.6 million eye examinations were conducted and 5.20 lakh surgeries performed.

Aravind had its own manufacturing facility to produce intra-ocular lenses, implanted during cataract surgery. “Vision can be restored through surgery for 70% of blindness cases among the public. But the challenge lies in making the patients in remote places come to the nearest eye care centre. We have made eye care accessible to everyone. We are conducting camps and 80 vision centres are present across the State, where patients are treated through tele-consultation,” he added.