Madurai hospital launches helpline for rapid management of brain stroke

October 26, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Mayor V. Indirani Ponvasanth on Thursday launched Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre’s (MMHRC) dedicated helpline: 0452-2581212 for rapid management of brain stroke. The helpline number was launched ahead of World Stroke Day which is observed on October 29.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, when a call is made to the helpline, the hospital deploys an ambulance to the patient’s location. The patient gets first aid with respect to controlling blood pressure and blood sugar. The patients do not have to make any upfront payments for CT or MRI scans that are done to diagnose, determine the type of stroke and assess the damage to the brain. Depending on the severity and cause of the stroke and in consultation with the patients and their families, the treatment options are decided.

Ms. Indirani Ponvasanth said that she was happy to launch the helpline and added that timely treatment can save lives. Medical Administrator of MMHRC Dr. B. Kannan said that the lifetime risk of developing stroke had increased by 50% over the last 17 years. However, death and permanent disability rate could be brought down with medical intervention within the golden period of 4.5 hours. It was with this objective, that the helpline and rapid response team for stroke was launched, he said.

Medical Director of MMHRC Dr. Ramesh Ardhanari, urged the public to call the stroke helpline, if a person suddenly develops any neurological issues, such as slurred speech, drooping smile, vision loss, numbness in legs and arms and inability to raise arms.

