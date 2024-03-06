Madurai hospital introduces Minimal Invasive Cardiac Surgery

March 06, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MADURAI

“Unhealthy food habits and sedentary lifestyle are some of the major reasons for a sudden spike in heart-related issues among youngsters,” said A. Madhavan, Senior Interventional Cardiologist of Dr. Madhavan’s Heart Centre.

While introducing hybrid Minimal Invasive Cardiac Surgery (MICS) to the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Madhavan said the MICS, as the name suggests, was less invasive when compared with conventional bypass surgeries. “This procedure lessens post-operative pain, ensures faster recovery and guarantees cosmetic outcomes expected by youngsters with heart ailments,” he said.

While this will not be suitable for everyone, those aged below 40 and who want to avert post-operative complications and other risk factors could prefer the MICS procedure which demands only a small incision between the ribs instead of opening the heart with larger incisions ranging from 6’’ to 8’’, Dr. Madhavan said.

“The MICS technique, a combination of angioplasty and bypass surgery, which is far more improvised in other States and countries, is being introduced for the first time in Madurai,” he added.

N. Job, Senior Cardio Thoracic Surgeon, said that ase advanced equipment are used in in MICS, the cost of the surgery could cost ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh more than the regular heart surgery. “But, considering the benefits of MICS, people aged below 40 can opt for this procedure,” he added.