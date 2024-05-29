Madurai hospital achieves feat of 50 liver transplants in nine years

Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Madurai, has successfully performed 50 liver transplants, said COO P. Neelakannan here on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that since the liver transplant procure was launched by the hospital in 2015. The hospital has a dedicated team led by K. Elankumaran, Head, Liver Transplant Programme. The hospital also has a full-time hepatologist.

Dr. Elankumaran said each transplant meant a life saved and a family given hope. The procedure comprises two primary approaches: cadaver donor liver transplantation and living donor liver transplantation. In the former, the liver is sourced from a deceased individual, commonly known as a cadaver donor. Conversely, living donor liver transplantation involves surgically extracting a segment/lobe of the liver from a healthy donor.

The liver’s unique anatomical structure, characterised by its ability to regenerate, enables the remaining portion to grow and restore functionality to the full potential. Typically, a family member or compatible individual may ensure a successful transplantation outcome.

Both modalities demand rigorous donor evaluation and recipient assessment to ensure compatibility and minimise risks. Advancements in surgical techniques and immunosuppressive therapies further improve the safety and efficacy of liver transplantation, offering hope to individuals with end-stage liver diseases.

Liver Transplant Surgeon J. Madhusudhanan was present.

