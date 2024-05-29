GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Madurai hospital achieves feat of 50 liver transplants in nine years

Published - May 29, 2024 09:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Madurai, has successfully performed 50 liver transplants, said COO P. Neelakannan here on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that since the liver transplant procure was launched by the hospital in 2015. The hospital has a dedicated team led by K. Elankumaran, Head, Liver Transplant Programme. The hospital also has a full-time hepatologist.

Dr. Elankumaran said each transplant meant a life saved and a family given hope. The procedure comprises two primary approaches: cadaver donor liver transplantation and living donor liver transplantation. In the former, the liver is sourced from a deceased individual, commonly known as a cadaver donor. Conversely, living donor liver transplantation involves surgically extracting a segment/lobe of the liver from a healthy donor.

The liver’s unique anatomical structure, characterised by its ability to regenerate, enables the remaining portion to grow and restore functionality to the full potential. Typically, a family member or compatible individual may ensure a successful transplantation outcome.

Both modalities demand rigorous donor evaluation and recipient assessment to ensure compatibility and minimise risks. Advancements in surgical techniques and immunosuppressive therapies further improve the safety and efficacy of liver transplantation, offering hope to individuals with end-stage liver diseases.

Liver Transplant Surgeon J. Madhusudhanan was present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.