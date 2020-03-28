Madurai head constable donates 15 days salary for treatment of COVID-19 patients

Head Constable B. Keerthi Sabarinathan (40), has donated his salary of 15 days, ₹23,160, for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund towards providing treatment for COVID-19 patients.

In a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, the head constable, attached to the Social Justice and Human Rights Wing, on Friday, said that the 15-day amount could be deducted from his salary and sent to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The Head Constable says that it was his duty to help the people who are in a dire situation at present. “The government is straining every nerve to prevent the spreading of the virus. On one hand the government is spending huge amounts to contain the virus and treat patients. On the other hand, its revenue has fallen drastically with people confined to houses,” he said.

Citizens of the State had always come forward to help the people in distress in the past during various cyclones and floods. “Hundreds of youth came out and gave their physical labour and also distributed several household items and food packets among the needy during the floods. But, this time the challenge is different. The best thing that people can do is to keep indoors. At this point time, I thought I should make my small contribution to the government to safeguard the people,” he said.

Stating that he has been living in a joint family, comprising his father, a retired Sub-Inspector of Police, his mother, his family and his younger brother’s family, Mr. Sabarinathan said that ₹23,160 would not pinch him much as he did not have to pay school fees immediately.

He hoped that his contribution would inspire a lot of philanthropists to shore up financial support for the State in its most crucial hour

Amidst wide-spread complaints of police excesses on people coming out to buy essential items under the lockdown period, this policeman has shown the kindness of the police force that is often seen as “ very tough”.

