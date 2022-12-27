Madurai HC Bench delivered significant judgments to protect environment in 2022

December 27, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MADURAI

In 2022, a number of significant judgments delivered at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court were regarding issues over environment protection. The court declared ‘Mother Nature’ as a ‘living being’ having the status of a legal entity and directing the Central and the State governments to take appropriate steps to preserve it.

Taking a serious view of the fact that the natural flow of water was being disturbed in the Western Ghats, the court ordered action against those illegally diverting the natural flow of water to create artificial waterfalls. Authorities were directed to treat parks as a necessity than as spaces for public recreation and to maintain them properly.

The court directed the authorities to ensure that trees were not affected by civil works while hearing a petition filed by an advocate who complained of flouting of norms during works. The court ordered the authorities not to permit anyone to fell trees on Megamalai, which would disturb the ecological balance in the area.

Some of the other significant judgments delivered by the court include directions to the government to ensure easy accessibility for the differently abled to all tourist places, ban on use of mobile phones inside temples, publication of Thirukkural in Braille, retrieval of temple lands, removal of illegal constructions around temples, proper functioning of mobile counselling centres in schools and action against those violating the Motor Vehicles Rules.

The court directed the authorities to strictly follow rules to eradicate manual scavenging and effectively implement health insurance schemes. It also initiated suo motu proceedings to curb online games. Allowing a petition filed by a law student, the court directed the installation of Ambedkar’s portrait in all Government Law Colleges in Tamil Nadu. It directed the State to ban two finger test on survivors of sexual offences.

The court also gave directions to the government to create a separate investigation wing in police and to avoid illegal detentions. It directed the trial courts to follow the mandate of the POCSO Act and not disclose the identity of the child during trial. The court set aside the conviction of a man suffering from schizophrenia. The principles of the recent amendment to the Citizenship Act (CAA) were equally applicable to the Hindu Tamils of Sri Lanka, the court observed in another case.

The court took a serious view of star witnesses turning hostile. The court set aside marriage certificate of a Muslim woman who was forced to sign in the Marriage Register book. In another case, it ordered the authorities to facilitate the marriage of a bride in India with a groom in the USA in virtual mode.

Some of the cases that hit national headlines include contempt proceedings initiated against popular blogger and YouTuber Savukku Shankar, who was sentenced to six-month imprisonment for contempt for his comments against the higher judiciary. The court also ordered a CBI probe into Thanjavur school girl’s death.