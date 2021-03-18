‘Madurai has emerged as a strategic location’

MADURAI

18 March 2021 00:38 IST

Three-day Buyer-Seller Meet conducted by MADITSSIA begins

The COVID-19 lockdown had an impact on various sectors and industries, and to bring key establishments and small units under one umbrella was a commendable job and it would help their revival, said eminent nuclear scientist J. Daniel Chellappa at the sixth edition of Buyer-Seller Meet conducted by MADITSSIA here on Wednesday.

He said that Madurai had emerged as a strategic location and this would improve the standards of the local units in terms of innovation.

Assistant General Manager of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Madurai Regional Office, R. Gouthaman said that Madurai district was among the worst-affected districts in terms of business during the COVID-19 spread.

However, it managed to revive itself due to the efforts of the small-scale industries, he said, and added that MADITSSIA had a role to play in the revival.

MADITSSIA president B. Muruganantham welcomed the gathering and chairman of Buyer-Seller Meet P.J. Bansidhar explained the purpose of the exhibition to the guests.

Key industries and other units from across different sectors have put up 70 stalls at MADITSSIA Hall for the three-day event. The meet is organised jointly by MADITSSIA and Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

The event is held in association with the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation, Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute and Small Industries Development Bank of India.