‘Madurai has emerged as a strategic location’

The COVID-19 lockdown had an impact on various sectors and industries, and to bring key establishments and small units under one umbrella was a commendable job and it would help their revival, said eminent nuclear scientist J. Daniel Chellappa at the sixth edition of Buyer-Seller Meet conducted by MADITSSIA here on Wednesday.
He said that Madurai had emerged as a strategic location and this would improve the standards of the local units in terms of innovation.
Assistant General Manager of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Madurai Regional Office, R. Gouthaman said that Madurai district was among the worst-affected districts in terms of business during the COVID-19 spread.
However, it managed to revive itself due to the efforts of the small-scale industries, he said, and added that MADITSSIA had a role to play in the revival.
MADITSSIA president B. Muruganantham welcomed the gathering and chairman of Buyer-Seller Meet P.J. Bansidhar explained the purpose of the exhibition to the guests.
Key industries and other units from across different sectors have put up 70 stalls at MADITSSIA Hall for the three-day event. The meet is organised jointly by MADITSSIA and Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
The event is held in association with the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation, Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute and Small Industries Development Bank of India.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath