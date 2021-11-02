Madurai has 26.81 lakh voters

MADURAI

02 November 2021 00:00 IST

Madurai East has the most and Sholavandan the least among the 10 Assembly segments

With 3,26,978 voters, Madurai East Assembly constituency has the highest number of voters, and Sholavandan with 2,16,715 voters the least, among the 10 Assembly segments in the district, said District Election Officer and Collector Aneesh Sekhar here on Monday.

Releasing the draft electoral roll at the Collectorate in the presence of recognised political parties and senior officials from revenue and election wings, he said that the total number of voters in the 10 constituencies was 26,81,727 - 13,17,631 men, 13,63,897 women and 199 others. The draft roll would be available at designated locations across the district and public can include, delete, add and amend details on the voter list till November 30.

The 10 Assembly segments in the district are: Madurai East, Madurai West, Madurai Central, Madurai South, Madurai North, Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, Usilampatti, Sholavandan and Melur. The last time the final rolls were released was in March prior to Assembly elections held in May.

As per Election Commission of India’s guidelines, apart from all the working days, special camps have been planned for November 13, 14, 27 and 28 to encourage more people who are eligible to get themselves enrolled in the voter list. Either they can visit the designated locations and submit the relevant forms, such as Form VI, VII and VIII, or register online. The Collector said that people could approach their polling station to clear doubts.

District Revenue Officer Senthil Kumari and Corporation Deputy Commissioner Sangeetha were present.