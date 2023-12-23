GRH doctor secures patent for alternative to lead apron

December 23, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - MADURAI

S. Senthilkumar, Assistant Professor of Radiology Physics, Madurai Medical College and Government Rajaji Hospital, has been granted a patent for his innovation in developing lightweight lead-free radiation protective apron.

Dr. Senthilkumar’s lead-free radiation protective apron was recognised and certified by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), Mumbai, recently.

Dr. Senthilkumar said the apron would be made of bismuth, antimony and barium sulphate with polymer. “Lead aprons are generally used to protect people from radiation during X-ray procedures, but it is inflexible and cumbersome to wear,” he said.

In addition to this, he said, though lead aprons protected the technician from powerful radiation, lead was also a toxic material and healthcare workers who wore it regularly could face problems. “This lead-free apron, which is a good alternative to the conventional apron, is non-toxic and can be recycled and processed into protective clothing,” he noted.

He said bismuth, a material with a higher atomic number than lead, had more potential to prevent radiation. As antimony and barium sulphate, with low atomic numbers, had additionally been used, the apron would serve as a double-layered protection, he added.

“These are mixed with polymer, a highly elastic material, and fabricated into thin sheets and turned into a new kind of composite bilayer garment,” Dr. Senthilkumar added.

The elastic characteristic prevented the apron from getting damaged even when it was folded. Further, it could be used for more than three years without the need for safety check, while lead apron required annual testing, he noted.

This indigenously developed lead-free apron was relatively non-toxic by inhalation and ingestion and recyclable. “As this is the first time in India to develop a lead-free apron against radiation, the material cost would have to be worked out,” he said.

Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel, while speaking to The Hindu, appreciated Dr. Senthilkumar for his innovation and said the apron was a positive alternative to the lead apron. “This apron would be used in the hospital after tests for its safety, efficiency and approval by higher boards,” Dr. Rathinavel added.

