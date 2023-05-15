May 15, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

P. Sindhu, from an economically poor background, was unable to chase her dream of pursuing higher education in a foreign university due to paucity of funds but thanks to a unique scheme launched in November 2022, she was offered a collateral-free education loan.

Unable to mobilise funds, she had to take a one-year-long break after completing B.Sc. Geography from Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women despite having got admission into post-graduate course in International Relations from over a dozen foreign universities.

“The fee for the one-year course was around ₹20 lakh to ₹32 lakh. I could not mobilise enough loan last year,” said Sindhu from Arapalayam.

Her father Pughalenthi works for a LPG cylinder agency as a mechanic repairing gas stoves.

The course of International Relations was available in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University and some of the leading private universities too.

“But, I thought learning the course with international exposure will help my cause and was determined to join the course though I knew no way to raise funds,” Ms. Sindhu said.

The girl had knocked at the Chief Minister’s Cell who directed her to approach the Lead District Manager.

“By then, I learnt from newspapers about the collateral free education loan up to ₹40 lakh offered by Union Bank of India,” Ms. Sindhu said.

The girl read about the bank’s South Masi Street branch had offered a similar loan to a Madurai boy to pursue a course in Australia.

Union Bank of India has got the Union Educational Premier Abroad, a unique scheme launched in November 2022, which would offer collateral-free education loan up to ₹40 lakh for students who get admitted into top 150 universities of the globe.

“Otherwise, the parents have to give some collateral deposit for education loans above ₹4.5 lakh,” bank manager J. Charles, said.

This time, Ms. Sindhu got admission into Cardiff University in England.

“The bank has offered me ₹30 lakh education loan which includes tuition fees and living expenses there,” she added.

The manager said that the girl has been given loan upto 85% of the total cost while the remaining would come to her in the form of scholarship.

“South Masi Street Branch of Union Bank of India was the first branch in entire Tamil Nadu to offer this loan when the new product was launched. Now, it is the only branch which is offering it for the second time. This loan has helped this girl realise her dream,” said Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, who handed over the loan sanction order.

Madurai district has so far given ₹130 crore education loan for the acamdemic year 2022-23, the highest in the State, he added.