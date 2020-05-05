Madurai getting ready for partial relaxation

MADURAI

Abiding by the government order, a partial relaxation of lockdown restrictions for various sectors, including retail establishments, will begin on Wednesday in Madurai district, which comes under red zone.

Chairing a press meet, attended by Madurai Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, Collector T.G. Vinay said that business establishments must ensure that personal distancing was followed by customers. “If personal distancing norms are flouted, shops will be sealed under the Disaster Management Act,” he warned. He also said that there was no need to get a pass for standalone shops.

He said that export-oriented industries in the city would be inspected on a case-by-case basis and accordingly allowed to function. An inspection would be held at Vadipatti Textile Park to assess if social distancing norms could be followed in the units, and accordingly they would be permitted to function. He said that they had to strictly follow the standard operating procedure set by the government.

Construction and information technology industries must get passes for their employees, he added.

Permission for undertaking construction activities in Corporation and municipal areas in the district would be given only if workers stayed at the sites. The contractors would be allowed to bring their workers from other places for one time, said a release from the district administration. There would be no restriction on construction works at villages, added the release.

No person from containment zones would be permitted to work in any of the industries, the Collector said, adding the existing restrictions for funeral and marriage would continue.

Mr. Visakan said that the distribution of colour-coded passes in the city would be completed within the next two days. “Residents must come out to purchase essential commodities as per the schedule prescribed for each pass,” he said.