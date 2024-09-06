ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai gets one more traffic signal

Published - September 06, 2024 09:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan giving away helmets to two-wheeler riders after inaugurating a new traffic signal at Mudakkusali junction in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

A new automatic traffic signal was commissioned at Mudakkusalai junction in Madurai on Thursday.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inaugurated the signal under the Mudakkusalai bridge on Theni Main Road. Vehicles from Theni highway and Kanniyakumari-Kashmir highway enter the city through this junction. Also vehicles from Thuvariman and Kalavasal junction pass through this intersection. Hence regulation of vehicular traffic gains significance so as to maintain free movement of vehicles.

Three primary signal posts and two secondary signal posts along with timer facility for the benefit of road users have been installed.

The signal has public address system. Closed circuit television cameras installed at the junction would also help in prevention and detection of crime incidents.

The images of vehicles that violate traffic rules would be captured by the cameras.

Along with the signal, a modern police booth with furniture and water facility has been set up.

The Commissioner distributed helmets to few bike riders on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner of Police-Traffic S. Vanitha, Assistant Commissioner Selvin and Inspector of Police Thangamani were present.

