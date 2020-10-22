Madurai gets its first drive-in restaurant

Madurai

22 October 2020 21:49 IST

A safe option for families to spend an enjoyable evening in these COVID-19 times

Collector T.G. Vinay, on Thursday evening, inaugurated a drive-in restaurant on the premises of Hotel Tamil Nadu on Alagarkoil Road, a facility run by Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation.

Now, Madurai residents can enjoy a peaceful evening in an open environment, said M. Guneswaran, Senior Manager of the hotel. “Participating in indoor events inside air-conditioned halls are not recommended in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. So, the drive-in restaurant is a safe option for families to spend an enjoyable evening where all COVID-19 safety precautions are followed,” he said.

People can drive their car to the lawn inside the hotel where the drive-in restaurant will function. “Families can place orders from the restaurant and the food will be delivered to their car. They can enjoy their meal inside their car while maintaining personal distancing with other customers,” said Mr. Guneswaran.

The customers can also have food at tables that are located far away from each other.

The drive-in restaurant will function on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. The restaurant would offer a variety of food options, appealing to all age groups, said Mr. Guneswaran.

A large screen has been installed on the lawn where cricket matches and other important videos would be screened. Budding artistes would also perform in the evenings when the drive-in restaurant was open for business.