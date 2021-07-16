Madurai gets another crematorium

Madurai

16 July 2021 18:51 IST

Minister takes part in the bhumi puja at Mattuthavani held

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, along with Collector S. Aneesh Sekar and Madurai Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan, took part in a bhumi puja function for setting up a gasifier crematorium at press colony in Mattuthavani here on Friday.

He said that the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI) sponsored ₹1 crore for setting up the crematorium in Mattuthavani. TNCCI president N. Jegatheesan was also present.

There are two crematoriums - at Thathaneri and Moolakarai - in the city. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were delays in cremating the bodies due to shortage in availability of gasifiers. Many social workers had stressed upon the need to set up additional crematoriums in the city. The crematorium to be built in Mattuthavani will be the third one in the city.

The State government has taken all measures to prevent the possible third wave. “There are a sufficient number of oxygen beds in the district. The joint efforts of the officials have helped to successfully contain the spread of COVID-19,” the Minister said.

The district administration and the Corporation were organising COVID-19 vaccinations camps, he added.

The TNCCI members had helped in setting up Siddha COVID-19 Care Centre at The American College during the second wave of the pandemic. They also contributed to the installation of an oxygen generation plant at Government Rajaji Hospital.