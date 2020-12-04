Madurai gets advanced cancer treatment facility

04 December 2020 21:13 IST

Chief Minister inaugurates Regional Cancer Centre at Balarengapuram GH

The Regional Cancer Centre, constructed on the premises of Balarengapuram Government Hospital here, is among the 12 completed projects inaugurated by Chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami from the Madurai Collectorate on Friday.

The Centre, which is part of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), is expected to play a major role in providing advanced treatment for cancer patients at free of cost. A doctor from GRH said that around 25 patients had been undergoing treatment at the RCC for the past one month on a trial basis.

The Centre has advanced Truebeam Linear Accelerator (LINAC), a device used for advanced treatment in radiotherapy. Currently equipment with lesser features were being used in treating cancer patients in many hospitals. “The Regional Cancer Centre is currently the only hospital in Madurai district with LINAC machine,” the doctor said.

The LINAC machine, using high precision radiation technique, can deliver intensity modulated radiation, image guided radiation, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and stereotactic radio surgery.

There are also brachytherapy machines at the RCC. “The main advantage of the brachytherapy machines is that even small-sized tumours can be treated with utmost precision,” the doctor said. “We had a trial run of the machine on Friday. We will start full-fledged treatment using the machine from Saturday,” he added.

The centre will also receive a cobalt machine in a few days. There are also CT simulator and advanced dosimetry equipment available at the hospital.

Dean J. Sangumani said cervical cancer could be treated with brachytherapy with less morbidity. The advanced equipment would help in treating head and neck cancer patients with less side effects. Breast conservation procedure could be done with the help of these advanced equipment. “The machines help in providing accurate treatment for patients,” he added.

The GRH doctor said such an advanced treatment would cost several lakhs of rupees in private hospitals. “There is a misconception among the public that treatment at government hospitals is mediocre, which is unwarranted. More people must use the advanced equipment at the hospital, which is available free of cost too,” he added.