Madurai gets ₹ 60 cr. for relaying battered roads

The work can be taken up in May or June 2022, says Corporation Commissioner

The State government had allotted ₹ 60 crore for relaying bad roads in the city, said Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan.

Making a presentation on the progress of Smart City works at Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held here on Tuesday, he said underground drainage works and drinking water projects were under execution and domestic lines needed to be provided. The road relaying work with the special funds could be taken up in May or June 2022.

Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy, Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore and Madurai North MLA G. Thalapathi flagged the poor condition of the city roads after rains. When Mr. Karthiekyan said ₹ 1 crore had been allotted for repairing the roads, Mr. Moorthy said the funds would not be adequate if there were more rains.

“At least bituminous macadam should be laid on unmotorable roads so that people can safely walk,” said Mr. Thalapathi.

Mr. Tagore said roads were in bad shape in 15 additional wards in the southern part of the city.

The Commissioner assured them that he would seek additional funds from the government.

Chairing the meeting, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said Smart City project should not mean making the city a concrete jungle. “It should be made to co-exist with nature and more parks should be created, as planned, along the Vaigai banks to provide green cover,” he said.

To a question raised by Mr. Tagore on the lower ranking of Madurai under Swachh Survekshan, Mr. Karthiekyan said officials were preoccupied with COVID-related works when the survey was conducted during November 2020-January 2021 and could not provide all data for the survey.

To a question raised by the Minister, Mr. Karthikeyan said all the organic manure produced by the Corporation would be supplied free of cost to farmers. “There was no limit on the quantum, but they need to pay loading charges,” he said.

When Theni MP P. Ravindranath sought the plan of action to augment water sources for Madurai bearing in mind the population growth in future, the Commissioner said 317 MLD of water was needed by 2034.

Efforts were taken to renovate all waterbodies in the city and sewage would be treated and used for industrial purposes.

The renovated Periyar bus stand was ready and waiting for clearance for commissioning, he said.

Mr. Venkatesan insisted that New Natham Road that was damaged for the construction of the elevated corridor should be immediately relaid as people had suffered enough for three years.

The meeting reprimanded School Education Department officials for not providing correct data on the number of students who moved from private schools to government schools.

The MLAs expressed concern over non-availability of buses to cater to school students. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar promised to redress the issue immediately.

MLAs A. Venkatesan (Sholavandan), M. Boominathan (Madurai South), P. Periyapullan alias Selvam (Melur) and P. Ayyappan (Usilampatti); District Revenue Officer G. Senthilkumari and Project Director - District Rural Development Agency Abitha Haneef also participated in the meeting.