Madurai gears up for counting

All arrangements are in place for counting of votes in the Parliamentary election for Madurai constituency and bypoll for Tirupparankundram Assembly seat, said District Election Officer (DEO) S. Nagarajan here on Wednesday.

Madurai Medical College is the counting centre for both seats.

With mandated counting of paper ballots from five randomly selected voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines in every Assembly constituency to ensure that they tally with the electronic voting machines (EVMs), sources said the official declaration of results can be expected late in the afternoon in the absence of any issues.

Three types of votes have to be counted: postal ballots cast by government employees, electronically transmitted postal ballot system (ETPBS) votes cast by members of armed forces, and votes cast through EVMs by the general public, Mr. Nagarajan said.

There will be counting of ETPBS votes, introduced for the first time in this general election, in two tables with each ballot verified through quick response (QR) code for their genuineness.

Counting of postal ballots — 5,020 received so far for Madurai Parliamentary constituency — will take place in four tables. “The postal votes received till Thursday morning 8 a.m. will be considered for counting,” he added.

Counting of votes from control units of EVMs will take place in batches of 14 in every Assembly segment in 14 tables. Each table will have a counting observer, counting assistant and a micro observer.

For instance, the Madurai East Assembly segment that had 311 polling booths, counting will take 23 rounds with EVMs from 14 booths counted in each round.

Once all EVM votes are counted, VVPATs from five booths, randomly selected through a lot system, will be counted. “There are no chances for a mismatch between the tally in EVMs and VVPATs. If there is a mismatch, we will consult with the Chief Electoral Officer and take a decision. Mostly, the VVPAT count will be taken as final,” he said.

No mobile phones

Only the Returning Officer of the constituency and the General Observer can use mobile phones at the counting centre. Two officials involved in the counting of ETPBS will be allowed to use them till counting is over, according to Mr. Nagarajan.

Arrangements

Elaborate security arrangements, with deployment of around 1,200 police personnel, will be in place across the city on Thursday, S. Davidson Devasirvatham, Commissioner of Police, Madurai city, said.

“Clear instructions have been provided to agents of candidates, and officials about the designated entry they need to use,” he said.

Vehicles will not be allowed on Dr. Thangaraj Salai from Gandhi Museum till Madurai Collectorate, he added.