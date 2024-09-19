ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai gears to meet monsoon

Updated - September 19, 2024 10:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

North East Monsoon preparedness meeting was held at the Madurai Collectorate on Thursday presided over by Collector M.S. Sangeetha. Officials from various Departments attended the meeting.

The Collector told the officials to ensure that the precautionary measures were in place. Extra care should be taken in low-lying areas. Rescue teams should be kept ready. In case of inundation in low-lying areas due to heavy rain, people in these areas should be moved to safety. Marriage halls, educational institutions and community halls, etc.., should be kept ready.

Waterbodies should be maintained properly. The inlets and outlets of the waterbodies should be maintained and encroachments removed from the waterbodies. In case of breach, adequate number of sand bags should be kept ready.

Trees that have been uprooted and fallen on the road and electric poles should be removed immediately so that roads are not blocked. Adequate stock of medicines should be kept in Government Hospitals and Primary Health Centres.

