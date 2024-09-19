GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madurai gears to meet monsoon

Updated - September 19, 2024 10:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

North East Monsoon preparedness meeting was held at the Madurai Collectorate on Thursday presided over by Collector M.S. Sangeetha. Officials from various Departments attended the meeting.

The Collector told the officials to ensure that the precautionary measures were in place. Extra care should be taken in low-lying areas. Rescue teams should be kept ready. In case of inundation in low-lying areas due to heavy rain, people in these areas should be moved to safety. Marriage halls, educational institutions and community halls, etc.., should be kept ready.

Waterbodies should be maintained properly. The inlets and outlets of the waterbodies should be maintained and encroachments removed from the waterbodies. In case of breach, adequate number of sand bags should be kept ready.

Trees that have been uprooted and fallen on the road and electric poles should be removed immediately so that roads are not blocked. Adequate stock of medicines should be kept in Government Hospitals and Primary Health Centres.

Published - September 19, 2024 10:48 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.