Madurai falls in love with indie dogs

Visitors, especially dog-lovers at Vishaal De Mall, had a wonderful time on Sunday evening, as the ‘Paws for a Cause’ event for adopting Indie puppies was held as part of promotional activity for the Tamil film Oh My Dog starring Arun Vijay and his son Arnav Vijay on Amazon Prime.

The special pet adoption drive was organised by Amazon Prime Video in association with The Hindu as the media partner.

M.A.Ferdin studying Class VII and M.A. Lourdu Viviana of Class V were over the moon as their mother, L. Maria, finally gave in to their one and half year long request to adopt a dog.

Ms Maria said, “We are visiting our relative in Madurai, and it was coincidental that we were here today. I couldn’t resist adopting as soon as I laid my eyes on the little ones. We’ll be taking the black pup to our residence in Chennai.”

When Ferdin was asked as to why he chose the black pup, he said, he liked the black colour and added that he was wearing a black T-shirt too. The kids brimmed with joy and were discussing what to name the 2.5 month-old puppy on their way out.

Around 40 puppies and dogs were up for adoption as the mindset to adopt indie dogs than high breed is on the rise currently.

Speaking about the movie, Mr Arun Vijay told that working on a film with a dog was interesting. He was happy that three generations of his family, (himself, his father, a senior actor, Vijaykumar, and his son Arnav) were part of the film, making it extra special.

Later, he felicitated people who adopted puppies at the event.

Dr Preethi Pethanan, who is working in a private hospital in the city, adopted a two-month-old puppy as a gift to her mother who is alone in Theni, as she, her sister and her father have moved out for work.

“We have had pets in the past, but the grief that follows after their loss is something my mother is scared of. But I want to gift her this cute little puppy as a companion, which I think is worth despite the scoldings I am bound to receive,” she smiled.

G. Saamraj, a six-year-old from Paalamedu, picked a brown puppy and had already named it Simba being a fan of the movie, Lion King.

Apart from the adoption drive, a colouring contest was also organised for children, who were given certificates and caps for their participation.

Written and directed by Sarov Shanmugam and produced by Jyotika and Suriya, Oh My Dog was released on Amazon Prime on April 21 and is now available for streaming.

Supertails was the Pet Care Partner who presented a pet care starter kit, pet food and other essentials to the adopters, Vishaal De Mall was the Venue Partner and FOAM — Friends of Animals Madurai — was the knowledge partner for the event on Sunday.

