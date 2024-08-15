Madurai division records revenue of ₹418.45 crore in four months, says DRM

“The Madurai Division reported financial results with a revenue of ₹418.45 crore between April 2024 and July 2024. This includes ₹270.94 crore from passenger services, ₹115.60 crore from freight, ₹19.76 crore from other services, and ₹7.75 crore from sundries,” said Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava.

He commenced the 78th Independence Day celebration by hoisting the national flag at the Red Field in Railway Colony here on Thursday. The hoisting was followed by a Guard of Honour by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and march past by students of Railway Higher Secondary School.

He added, the division achieved a punctuality rate of 99.37% for Mail/Express trains and 99.42% for unreserved passengers and Train on Demand (TOD) services, the highest among all Indian Railways divisions.

Additionally, freight train speeds were increased by 8.77%, reaching an average of 38.19 kmph, setting another record for the division.

Speaking about the increase in travel facilities, Mr. Srivastava said new services were introduced, including the Tuticorin-Mettupalayam-Tuticorin Bi-weekly Express and the Palaruvi Express, running from Palghat to Tirunelveli, had its coach capacity expanded from 14 to 18 coaches as of August 14, with its route extended to Tuticorin from Tirunelveli effective August 15, 2024.

Taking pride of the infrastructure arrangements made in various stations, he said, the division undertook significant infrastructure enhancements, including the construction of high-level platforms at 13 stations for improved accessibility.

“Out of the 42 planned lifts at 17 stations, 26 have been completed, with seven already operational and six more set to open shortly. The remaining lifts which are under construction will be opened by the end of this year,” he added.

Noting the arrangements made for the benefit of differently abled public accessing the railway stations, he said: “Special provisions have been made for differently abled passengers, with battery-operated cars introduced at seven stations. All Amrit stations are equipped with tactile flooring and marking and additionally, the division is digitising the issuance of photo ID cards for those passengers, aiming to streamline and improve the user experience.”

“The RPF has played a crucial role in maintaining law and order by arresting 70 individuals for railway material theft, recovering property worth ₹3.11 lakh, prosecuting 3,380 offenders under the Railway Act, and collecting fines to tune of ₹19.75 lakh. Additionally, the RPF rescued 125 runaway children and recovered lost luggage valued at ₹56.60 lakh and contraband worth ₹s. 150 crore was confiscated this year,” he said.

Mr. Srivastava appealed to the public to aim for safer travel by avoiding footboard traveling, last minute rushing to catch trains, as he pointed out that about 27 lives were lost in railway accidents last year alone.