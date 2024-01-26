ADVERTISEMENT

‘Madurai division of TNSTC to get 834 new buses, including 200 electric vehicles soon’

January 26, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

On an average, a little over five lakh women commuters used the TNSTC buses free in Madurai division, comprising Madurai, Dindigul and Virudhunagar, said TNSTC Managing Director A. Arumugam here on Friday.

Unfurling the Tri-colour flag at the TNSTC office, he said the division operated over 2,300 buses daily for the benefit of the public and five lakh women commuters were transported free as per the government order.

The MD said that very soon, the Corporation would get 200 electric buses and another 634 new buses for the division replacing wornout buses. The Corporation was committed to protecting the environment and reducing the emission, which had paved the way for electric vehicles.

The best branch managers, assistant engineers, office superintendents, employees, technicians, training officers, ticket checkers and other staff were honoured. General Managers K. Samuthram and C.K. Raghavan, Senior Regional Manager (HR) V. Raman, Joint Director (Directorate of Information and Public Relations) R. Baskaran and other officers participated.

