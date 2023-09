September 26, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - Madurai

The Madurai Division of Southern Railway has received the Rajbhasha shield as the best office in implementation of Hindi among 80 member offices. The division is receiving the shield for the 8th consecutive year. Madurai Divisional Railway Manager, P. Ananth, received the shield from Town Official Language implementation committee Chairman Mehar Kumar Panigrahi on Monday. Official Language Officer, Madurai Division, A. Srinivasn was present.