Madurai district’s total COVID-19 case count crosses 15,000

09 September 2020 21:53 IST

A total of 63 persons test positive in one day

MADURAI

Madurai district’s total case count crossed 15,000 as 63 persons tested positive for COVID-19 here on Wednesday. The total tally of cases as on date are 15,051.

All of the 63 cases were indigenous, according to the State Health bulletin. With 67 patients discharged from various COVID-19 treatment facilities, the number of discharged rose to 13,622.

One person succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 369. The number of active cases as on date is 1,060.

Virudhunagar

Number of positive cases in Virudhunagar district has increased with 90 more fresh cases reported. With this the total number of positive cases has gone up to 13,548.

After 49 patients got discharged on Tuesday (12,790 till date), the total number of active cases stood at 557. Death toll in the district touched 201 with the death of a 64-year-old man at a private hospital on Monday.

Theni

Theni has recorded 86 new cases with which the tally moved to 13424. The number of people discharged from the hospitals was 142.

Dindigul

Dindigul has 96 fresh cases and the tally stood at 7597. There were 110 discharges from the hospitals.

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram has 40 new cases and the tally moved to 5079. The hospitals discharged 24 patients after successful treatment.

Sivaganga

Sivaganga has 37 new cases with which the tally stood at 4382. There were 25 discharges from the hospitals.

Tirunelveli

While adding 136 more fresh COVID-19 patients, fatality in Kanniyakumari district crossed the 200-mark on Wednesday.

After adding 136 new patients, Kanniyakumari district’s tally touched 10,540 and the number of active cases undergoing treatment in the hospitals rose to 847. Even as 125 patients were discharged from the hospitals, the district lost 4 more patients to COVID-19 that took the total fatality so far to 201.

Total infection in Tirunelveli district increased to 10,662 as the district reported 139 fresh cases on Wednesday and consequently, the number of active cases moved up to 1,093 while 136 patients were discharged. The lone COVID-19-related death in the district took the fatality to 190.

In Tenkasi, 60 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday to take the active cases to 681 and the number of total infections so far to 6,019. Even as 40 patients were discharged from the hospitals, two patients succumbed to the viral infection that jacked-up the district’s fatality to 113.

Thoothukudi, having highest number of infections so far among the southern districts, recorded 58 new cases that rose the tally to 11,952 and the number of active cases to 687 even as 83 patients were discharged from the hospitals. The district lost 2 patients to COVID-19 on Wednesday which took the fatality to 117.