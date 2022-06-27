Madurai district stands third in Class XI State Board exam results

Madurai district has bagged the third rank in the State with a pass percentage of 95.25 in Class XI State Board examination held in May. As per the results announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations on Monday, 34,201 of the 35,907 registered candidates passed the exam in the district.

Peramablur and Virudhunagar bagged the first two places in the State with pass percentage of 95.56 and 95.44 respectively.

In Madurai, 16,462 boys and 17,739 girls passed the examination, said the official release.

Scoring a pass percentage of 91.06, 7,433 students studying in 72 government schools across the district passed the examination.

Of the 185 differently abled candidates, who had registered, 176 — 37 visually impaired, 47 hearing impaired, 22 physically challenged and 70 other category students — cleared the examination.

All the visually impaired candidates who took up the exam secured a pass.

Students can call either of the toll-free helpline numbers 14417 and 1098 when in distress, for guidance or for queries.