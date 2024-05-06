Madurai district slips in rank, pass percentage in Class 12 State Board Examination

May 06, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai district was ranked 16th in the State in the Class 12 State Board Examinations with a pass percentage of 95.19 %. The district slipped one rank and also recorded a lower pass percentage when compared to last year’s 95.84 %.

Girls outperformed boys by recording a pass percentage of 97.38%. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 92.82 %. Out of the 33,684 students from 324 schools who appeared, 32,064 (17,049 girls and 15,015 boys) cleared the examination.

While Madurai educational district recorded a pass percentage of 95.78%, Melur recorded 94.68%. A total of 134 schools secured centum results. As many as 2,192 centums were recorded in 26 subjects. A total of 466 centums were recorded in Agricultural Science followed by 357 in Commerce, 349 in Computer Science, 212 in Economics and 165 in Auditing.

In 2023 too, girl had outperformed boys by recording a pass percentage of 98%. Boys had recorded a pass percentage of 93.60%.

In 2022, Madurai district was ranked fifth in the State with a pass percentage of 96.89 %.

