Madurai district registers 73.14 % voter turnout

Elections held for vacant posts in rural local bodies

Madurai

The casual elections held in Madurai district to the vacant posts in rural local bodies passed off peacefully on Saturday. Madurai district registered an overall voter turnout of 73.14 % as per the data provided by officials.

The civic polls are being held for 25 posts. With 17 candidates elected unopposed, the election for the remaining eight posts was held. The civic polls were held for posts that included the district panchayat ward member and village panchayat ward member.

Polls took place in Tirumangalam, Tiruparankundram, Kottampatti, T. Kallupatti and Kallikudi in the Madurai district.

Women voters, who were in large numbers at the Chekkanoorani polling station, wore masks. However, due to the delay in completing the voting process, the physical distancing at some of the stations was neglected. The staff on duty had to regulate the voters.

Earlier, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar visited the polling stations in Chekkanoorani and other locations to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

He also instructed the officials to ensure that COVID-19 protocol was followed at the polling stations. Police personnel were deployed at the polling stations in large numbers. The volunteers were also deployed in good numbers to assist the elderly voters.

Senior citizens who came to cast their votes without wearing face masks were provided with the masks by the volunteers. Disposable gloves were provided to voters. Sanitisers and thermal scanners were also used as per COVID-19 protocol.