Madurai district police to auction 11 condemned two-wheelers on August 22

August 08, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai rural district police are auctioning 13 condemned two-wheelers on August 22.

In a statement, Madurai Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said that the auction would be held at Madurai District Armed Reserve Ground at 10 a.m.

Those interested in participating in the auction can inspect the vehicles between 10 a.m. on August 17 and 5 p.m. on August 21.

They should register themselves by producing their Aadhaar card and payment of ₹ 5,000 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on August 22.

Successful bidders should pay the bidding amount along with 18% GST immediately to take possession of vehicles.

