Madurai district police to auction 11 condemned two-wheelers on August 22

August 08, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai rural district police are auctioning 13 condemned two-wheelers on August 22.

In a statement, Madurai Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said that the auction would be held at Madurai District Armed Reserve Ground at 10 a.m.

Those interested in participating in the auction can inspect the vehicles between 10 a.m. on August 17 and 5 p.m. on August 21.

They should register themselves by producing their Aadhaar card and payment of ₹ 5,000 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on August 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Successful bidders should pay the bidding amount along with 18% GST immediately to take possession of vehicles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.