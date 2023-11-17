HamberMenu
Madurai district police take all-out efforts to strengthen cases of grave offences

November 17, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Madurai

S Sundar
S Sundar

Madurai district police have taken conscious steps to strengthen evidence against accused in murder cases and robbery cases to ensure conviction to them through the court of law.

The district police have started audio-video recording of statements of key witnesses in sensitive cases such as murder, POCSO and murder for gain. In the last five months, 167 statements have been recorded in this mode in as many as 84 cases.

The progress in investigation of these cases is reviewed twice, first by Deputy Superintendents of Police and then by the Superintendent of Police to ensure that chargesheets are filed on time.

“At every step, the cases are reviewed to plug all loopholes through which the accused could escape. Then the investigation officers are instructed to file the chargesheet within the stipulated time, so that the accused do not come out on bail,” said Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad.

Even as this procedure is followed, the investigating officers have been instructed to get the statements of witnesses in murder cases recorded under Section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

“Often, the eyewitnesses, who give their statements to the police officers backtrack in court claiming that the police forced them to give such statements. As the witnesses turn hostile, the case against the accused becomes weak,” the SP said.

Hence, the police record the statement of witnesses before the jurisdictional Judicial Magistrate or a Judicial Magistrate nominated by the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

“Once, the witnesses tender evidence before the judicial officer, they cannot turn hostile during the course of the hearing,” the SP said. Witnesses turning hostile is the major cause for low conviction rate in such grave offences, he added.

This practice is done also for murder for gain and POCSO cases.

“In the last three months, we have recorded 124 statements under Section 164 CrPC in as many as 78 cases,” Mr. Shiva Prasad said.

Similarly, in robbery cases, the victims often do not show interest in getting the accused convicted.

“When they get back their robbed valuables, they lose interest in tendering evidence in court,” Mr. Shiva Prasad said.

Hence, the district police have asked the investigating officers to conduct test identification parade of the real accused with other criminals in the presence of the Judicial Magistrate.

“When the victims identify the real accused among several accused, it becomes a major evidence under the Evidence Act and the case against the accused gets strengthened,” the SP said.

In the last three months, the district police have conducted 38 test identification parades in as many as 20 robbery cases and in two murder cases.

The SP said that these procedures in investigation would be followed in other sensitive cases as well.

