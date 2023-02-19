Madurai district police solve murder of aged woman near Usilampatti

February 19, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai District Police have cracked the February 13 murder case of a 60-year-old woman, S. Chellammal, with the arrest of three persons, including one of her relatives, C. Gunasekaran (43).

Madurai Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, said that Chellammal, has been lending money to the local people for the past several years.

Her relative, Gunasekaran, was handling the money for her.

Recently, Chellammal’s grandson had bought a tractor on loan. Chellammal told him to repay the loan with the money she had lent through Gunasekaran.

She had also told Gunasekaran that he should return the money, around ₹8 lakh, on Sunday. However, Gunasekaran could not mobilise the money.

“He thought that once the money is returned, Chellammal’s grandson would start to handle the money and he could be side-lined,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, C. Nallu, said.

Hence, he planned to murder the woman so that he need not repay her.

He conspired with one of his friends, Sundar, who was working in a workshop in Karur and agreed to pay Rs. 1.50 lakh to Sundar for the crime, the DSP said.

Sundar had brought with him two friends, identified as T. Marimuthu (32) and S. Vigneshwaran (24), from Karur.

As Gunasekaran stood out, Marimuthu and Vigneshwaran, entered the house of Chellammal, who was living alone.

They strangulated her with a towel and fled the scene.

“Though Gunasekaran continued to claim ignorance about the crime during interrogation, we found that people from Karur had come to Uthapanaickanur while analysing the mobile phone tower signals. Further investigation revealed that Gunasekaran had engaged the youths to murder her,” Mr. Shiva Prasad said.

The police have arrested Gunasekaran, Marimuthu and Vigneshwaran and are on the lookout for two more accused.