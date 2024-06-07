Madurai district police solve murder-for-gain case after six months with due diligence

Even as the State police have been dependant too much on digital footprints to crack crime cases, Madurai district police went back to time-tested traditional way of interrogation in solving a six-month-old murder-for-gain case.

The district police officials left no stones unturned in tracing the threesome accused immediately after the crime was reported in November 2023. However, all their efforts did not fructify in a case pertaining to murder of a migrant worker from Bihar.

When two labourers employed in construction in Thoppur were returning to their workplace after buying groceries on November 28, 2023 night, they were waylaid by bike-borne robbers.

While the mobile phone of one worker was snatched, one of them attempted to pull back the motorbike on which the robbers were trying to flee.

Irritated by the resistance, the robbers stabbed both the workers with sharp weapons, in which Subash (21) was killed.

But, recently when the Tirumangalam Town police enquired a suspect in another cell phone robbery case, he had pointed the needle of suspicion to three others.

The police team picked up one of the suspects. Within a few minutes, he had reportedly confessed to have committed the robbery with two other accomplices. The police immediately picked up the other accused, also from Tirumangalam.

Separate interrogations revealed that the narrations by both the suspect about the robbery corroborated without any contradictory statements, said Superintendent of Police B.K. Arvind.

However, the SP wanted to ensure that the police team had picked up the real accused since the missing phone was yet to be recovered.

Additional Superintendent of Police Karuppiah was deputed to verify their confessions.

Right from the scene of crime, the rider of the bike, the order of seating by the three accused and other finer details about the labourers and the actual act of robbery were narrated in unison by both the accused.

The police also tracked the main accused, identified as Vallarasu, who was hiding himself in Hyderabad.

The police brought the injured labourer and conducted an identification parade too. He also identified the bike used for the crime.

“The accused had friendship with the driver of a private ambulance in which the victims were rushed to the hospital. As would his habit of sharing the images of his work, the ambulance driver had put the photographs through his WhatsApp status. Only after seeing the photographs, the accused came to know that the worker stabbed by them had succumbed to injuries,” the SP said.

The police arrested Vallarasu, M. Sangaiah and S. Santhosh Kumar and sent them to judicial custody. Efforts are on to trace the mobile phone using its signals.

Though the police chanced to get a clue on this long-pending crime case from another robber, they did not leave things to chance, but took meticulous efforts to crack it.