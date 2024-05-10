Madurai district improves from 18th to 11th rank in Class X board examination results

With a pass percentage of 94.07 in the Class X board exams, Madurai district has improved from the previous year’s 18th rank to 11th position this year in the State rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the results of the Class X board exam were released on Friday by the School Education Department, Ariyalur with a pass percentage of 97.31 stands first, which is followed by Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram with pass percentages of 97.02 and 96.36% respectively.

Madurai has recorded a pass percentage of 94.07%, a close to 3% increase from the last year. In 2022, Madurai was fourth in the State ranking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the total 37,660 students - 18,888 boys and 18,772 girls - who attended the examination, 35,426 students – 17,301 boys and 18,125 girls - have cleared the examination.

With this, the passing percentage of boys stands at 91.60% and girls at 96.55%. Akin to the previous year (Boys – 88.49% and Girls - 95.15%), the girls had outperformed boys this year too.

Out of the 163 schools in the district which registered a 100% pass percentage, 45 schools were government schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 45 government schools, three were Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Schools, seven Corporation Higher Secondary Schools, 21 Government Higher Secondary Schools and 14 Government Kallar Reclamation Higher Secondary Schools.

According to the subject-wise pass percentage, 98.11% students have passed in Language subject, 99.36% in English, 98.03% in Mathematics, 97.94% in Science and 96.92% in Social Science.

Further, 1,021 students have secured cent percentage in Mathematics, 371 students in Science, 260 in Social Science and 15 in English.

According to School Education Department, J. Sushya of Elumalai Government Girls Higher Secondary School near Usilamapatti scored 497 marks standing first in Madurai district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.