Madurai

Madurai district has added 31,306 voters

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar releases the final voter list for Madurai district on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Madurai district has added 31,306 voters in the final electoral roll which was released here on Wednesday.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar released the voter list in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties.

The 10 Assembly constituencies in the district now has 27,13,033 voters. Among them are 13,31,825 men, 13,81,007 women and 201 other voters.

During the summary revision of electoral roll taken up in November last, the district administration removed 10,768 voters due to death, change of residence and duplicate entries. A total of 42,074 new voters were included during the revision.

Madurai East Assembly constituency has the highest number of voters — 3,31,8 29 — and Sholavandan (Reserved) Assembly constituency the least number of voters — 2,19, 194. The district will have 2,718 polling booths in 1,163 polling locations, Dr. Aneesh Sekhar said.


