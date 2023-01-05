ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai district has 26.49 lakh voters

January 05, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar releases the final electoral rolls in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Madurai district has 26,49,793 voters, said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar. He released the final electoral roll at the Collectorate on Thursday in the presence of officials and representatives of recognised political parties.

Madurai district has 10 Assembly constituencies: Madurai East, Madurai West, Madurai Central, Madurai South, Madurai North, Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, Usilampatti, Sholavandan and Melur. The total number of voters in the 10 constituencies are: 26,49,793 - 13,46,733 women and 13,02,834 men and 226 others.

Madurai East constituency has the maximum number of voters (3,28,270) and Sholavandan the least (2,18,072).

